Mexico's Maya Train Just Opened for Business, Here's What to Know

One of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's big goals for his time in office is a nearly-1,000-mile train route that rounds through the Yucatán peninsula. The train will not be infrastructure oriented toward service for residents of the region. Rather, it is envisioned to be a tourist train that will connect famed archaeological sites and beachfront resorts.

On December 15, the first leg of this anticipated route opened. It only connects 290 miles of the 950-mile corridor so far, with the remainder of the track scheduled to be up and running by the end of February 2024. The open section connects Campeche and Cancún, which will take five hours. There will be two daily trains, making 14 stops. The entire route is expected to consist of 34 stations.

A second section of the train is scheduled to open on December 31, connecting an additional eight stations, between Palenque and Edzná. The train is promised to travel at speeds up to 99 miles per hour (160 km per hour). Those speeds have yet to be confirmed.