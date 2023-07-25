This Mexican Beach Town Will Have a Prime View of the 2024 Eclipse

The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 draws nearer every single day. There are plenty of places to see the spectacular celestial happening in the US, as you can see on NASA's map of the event. But if you are hoping to watch the event while vacationing abroad, there's one beach town in Mexico you need to consider for your total eclipse journey.

Mazatlán is a colonial beach town located in Northern Mexico. The town is also directly in the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse, and will have four minutes and 15 seconds of visibility of the astral event at around 11 am PDT.

The Mexican beach town is positioned so that it will have a view of 100% of the total eclipse and it is looking to capitalize on eclipse tourism. Cities located along the path of totality are already beginning to book up ahead of the 2024 eclipse. The next time the region will have such an incredible eclipse will be in 2044.

"Mazatlán is expecting a great number of visitors from across Mexico and the US and Canada to experience the Great American Eclipse of 2024 in our city," said Estrella Palacios Domínguez, secretary of tourism of the state, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "The experts have determined that Mazatlán's location is directly aligned with the eclipse's path, making for the experience of a lifetime, as visitors witness the full effect of this extraterrestrial show."

The town is touting that it is well positioned for an influx of stargazers. It is home to a 12-mile boardwalk along the Pacific Ocean, a slew of hotels and resorts, and even its own lighthouse. Mazatlán's General Rafael Buelna International Airport offers flights right into the town—so if you want to fly right in, that's an option.

For more on how to witness the 2024 total solar eclipse, Thrillist has you covered on all of the tips and tricks.