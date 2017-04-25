There Are Golf Balls in the Hash Browns, According to Super Weird Recall

It's been a banner month for strange food recalls. One lucky consumer found a decomposing bat in a bag of salad and a million pounds of chicken were recalled because of stray pieces of metal. This new recall is less gross, but quite easily more mysterious. McCain Foods USA has voluntarily recalled a whole lot of hash browns due to contamination by "extraneous golf ball materials."
If you have purchased Roundy's two-pound bags of Southern Style Hash Browns or Harris Teeter's two-pound bags of Southern Style Hash Browns packaged on or after January 19, 2017, keep your pristine chompers out of the breakfast starch. There may actually be golf balls in the hash browns.
No one has been injured by the hash balls, but the company warns the tainted packages pose a choking hazard and may result in "other physical injury to the mouth."
How did golf balls wind up in the potatoes? The announcement says despite their "stringent supply standards," golf balls "may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product." It sounds a bit like they've discovered the secret to growing golf balls. Or maybe someone was having some fun on a break and forgot to pick up the evidence before it was time to harvest the taters. It's not clear and McCain had not responded to a request for clarification at the time of publication.
