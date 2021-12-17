Win $50,000 from McCormick By Sharing Your Favorite Family Recipe

The luckiest among us have inherited something wonderful from our family: a knockout recipe. It's a dish that is guaranteed to please a crowd and bring you comfort on your darkest days. Maybe it is written down on a tattered card, tucked safely away on a shelf in the kitchen. Maybe, it is stored in your brain, passed from relative to relative. Now, there is a chance to turn those precious instructions into more than a delicious meal.

McCormick's app, Flavor Maker, is hosting a competition for family-favorite holiday recipes, with a grand prize of $50,000. To enter to win, download the Flavor Maker app and upload the name and description of your favorite holiday dish.

"The holidays bring people together around food—those recipes that get requested again and again. So, there's no better time to honor home cooks and provide inspiration during the holidays than this season. Hosted entirely on our Flavor Maker App, we can't wait to see what beloved dishes are shared," said Alia Kemet, vice president of creative and digital marketing for McCormick, in a press release.

You have until December 31 to submit your recipe and must be at least 18 to enter. To read the full rules, head to McCormick's website. The Flavor Maker app can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices.