McCormick Is Recalling 4 Seasonings Due to Possible Salmonella

It's about time to clean out that spice cabinet of yours—for more reasons just than the fact that you've had the same paprika shaker in there since Obama was president. McCormick & Co. is recalling a whole bunch of seasonings due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The food manufacturer is voluntarily pulling its McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch seasoning. You can find the exact UPC numbers and sell-by dates in the announcement.

"McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption," the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said in a statement.

When you hear Salmonella, you probably think about your mom yelling across the kitchen to stop eating the raw cookie dough batter, but what actually is it? According to the FDA, it's an organism that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In high-risk individuals—like young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems—it can even be fatal.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of the recalled products, but the risk was found during a routine FDA test. The products in question were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to 32 states, as well as Canada and Bermuda. According to USA Today, certain Walmart, Target, and Kroger stores sold the seasonings.

McCormick & Co. is warning customers to trash the recalled products and their containers. You can reach out to the company about a replacement or full refund.