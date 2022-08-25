Here's How to Win $50,000 from Keke Palmer and McCormick

McCormick is back with another big cash giveaway. This time, the spice brand has teamed up with the iconic actress and entertainer Keke Palmer to give $50,000 to the person who can create the best Taco Theme Song.

"Last year, McCormick set out to find the Director of Taco Relations and were thrilled to receive so many engaging submissions from taco lovers across the country," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick, in a press release shared with Thrillist. "From songs to skits, it's clear that McCormick fans love tacos—hard shell, soft shell, and everything in between. 'America's Got Tacos' is our way of giving fans the opportunity to tell their taco love story through song and put their own flavor on McCormick Original Taco Seasoning."