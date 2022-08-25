Here's How to Win $50,000 from Keke Palmer and McCormick
You'll need to write an original song about tacos.
McCormick is back with another big cash giveaway. This time, the spice brand has teamed up with the iconic actress and entertainer Keke Palmer to give $50,000 to the person who can create the best Taco Theme Song.
"Last year, McCormick set out to find the Director of Taco Relations and were thrilled to receive so many engaging submissions from taco lovers across the country," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick, in a press release shared with Thrillist. "From songs to skits, it's clear that McCormick fans love tacos—hard shell, soft shell, and everything in between. 'America's Got Tacos' is our way of giving fans the opportunity to tell their taco love story through song and put their own flavor on McCormick Original Taco Seasoning."
From now until August 31, taco fans 18 and older can submit videos about their favorite taco recipe (featuring McCormick Taco Seasoning, of course) to McCormick.com/AmericasGotTacos. The video can be as creative and out of the box as you'd like, it just needs to be an original jingle that really communicates the deliciousness of tacos. The winner of the contest will receive $50,000 and a lifetime supply of McCormick Original Taco Seasoning.
The video should be no longer than two minutes, and it can not be a remake or parody of any existing song. The winning submission will also be featured on McCormick's social media pages.
