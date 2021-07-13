This Company Wants to Pay You $100,000 to Eat Tacos

Picture yourself working your dream job. If you love beer, you might see yourself running a brewery. If you love sports, your dream is probably to work for your favorite team. If you love tacos, maybe you see yourself sitting in a corner office, raking in the big bucks as Director of Taco relations. If that last one seems oddly specific, that's because it is. But it's also real: McCormick is currently looking for someone to fill the position, and the company wants to pay this person $100,000 to do it.

As the Director of Taco relations, you'll be responsible for staying up on the latest taco trends, coming up with recipes, taste-testing McCormick's food creations, and creating taco-forward social media content. To apply, taco lovers must whip up a creative video that demonstrates their personality and showcases their love for tacos. Videos should be one to two minutes long and focus on what makes you the ideal candidate, supplemented by either a cover letter or a resume.

Anyone 21 years or older can apply on McCormick's website from today through July 20, 11:59 pm EST. While it sounds like a pretty senior role, there's no previous experience required.

Only one winner will be selected, so shoot your shot and give it your all. The winner will not only snag a $100,000 paycheck but also a ton of McCormick Taco Seasoning and other McCormick products.