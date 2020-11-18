McDonald's Buy-One-Get-One Deal Gets You $1 Big Macs, Quarter Pounders & More

The best things in life are free. Some other very nice things cost a lot of money. And closer to the “free” end of the spectrum, you’ll find McDonald’s buy-one-get-one for $1 deal.

Just like the last time the House of Clown ran this promo, Big Macs, Filet-O-Fish, Quarter Pounders with Cheese, and McNuggets are all part of the BOGO. They’re running the deal at select locations across the country and you’ll never believe how long it’ll last! (For a “limited time,” naturally.)

Your best bet is to dial up the app on the old mobile phone, click one of these buck babies into your cart, and add your dollar bonus item right in there, but our pals at Chew Boom are reporting that some locations are running the deal IRL, too.

If you haven’t committed to installing the McDonald’s app, this is as good a time as any to do so. In addition to the buy-one-get one offer you can also order a free McMuffin, McChicken, or Cheeseburger with download now through December 27.