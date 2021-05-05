McDonald's Buy-One-Get-One Deal Gets You $1 Big Macs, Quarter Pounders & More

The best food is free food, but cheap food is a super-close second. McDonald’s is going for silver by offering significant savings with the return of its buy-one-get-one for $1 deal.

Just like with the last few times the fast food mega chain offered this deal, the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, and 10-Piece McNuggets are all included. Order up one of those items and a second of equal or lesser value and you’ll get it for $1. McDonald’s BOGO promo is available at select locations across the country and while golden arches isn’t saying exactly how long it’ll last, we suggest you don’t sleep on this deal.

You can take advantage of the BOGO by ordering via the McDonald's mobile app. If you haven’t downloaded the app yet, this could very well be the reason you need. Well, that and large fries for $1 now through June 27. Unfortunately you can’t combine the two deals, but that just gives you an excuse to get yourself some more McDonald’s.