McDonald's 2 for $6 Deal Includes Big Macs and Quarter Pounders

Among the hardest decisions you'll make in life is picking a single item from the McDonald's menu. With so many classic options to choose from, it's hard to settle for just one. Thankfully, it just got a little easier to get your favorites all at once.

The golden arches is now offering a two for $6 deal, so you can get two of your go-to orders and save some cash.

The limited time offer is running at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide and features four options that you can mix and match. You can choose between the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets, and Filet-O-Fish, according to a report by Brand Eating. Treat yourself. Or yourself you'd like to share a meal with.

McDonald's is known for running these kinds of deals, meaning it's not the first time and probably won't be the last. Early this year, the burger purveyor dished up a similar offer for just $1. The chain also just celebrated National Cheeseburger Day last week with 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers.

Don't worry about lunch this week. McDonald's has it covered. Just don't forget your wallet.