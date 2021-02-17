25 Cents Gets You a Full-Sized Cheeseburger at McDonald's on Thursday

For the last several weeks, McDonald's has been hosting a series of "Throwback Thursday" deals, where every Thursday, one classic menu item goes on sale for an incredibly retro price. So far, we've seen discounts like 25-cent shakes, 20-cent Apple Pies, and 35-cent large fries.

We've reached the final week of the Throwback Thursday promotion, and to celebrate, the chain is giving fans a particularly exciting offer. When you go to any McDonald's location on Thursday, February 18, you can get yourself a regular-sized cheeseburger for only 25 cents.

To get the offer, all you have to do is order at least $1 worth of food in the McDonald's app on Thursday. Once you've passed the $1 threshold, you'll be able to add a cheeseburger to your order for only a quarter extra.

If you're not able to celebrate the last Throwback Thursday special—or if you just want to keep the party going—you can also get a free medium order of fries ever Friday through June. Yep, it's a great time to be a McDonald's fan.

