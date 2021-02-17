25 Cents Gets You a Full-Sized Cheeseburger at McDonald's on Thursday
It's the last Throwback Thursday deal of the season.
For the last several weeks, McDonald's has been hosting a series of "Throwback Thursday" deals, where every Thursday, one classic menu item goes on sale for an incredibly retro price. So far, we've seen discounts like 25-cent shakes, 20-cent Apple Pies, and 35-cent large fries.
We've reached the final week of the Throwback Thursday promotion, and to celebrate, the chain is giving fans a particularly exciting offer. When you go to any McDonald's location on Thursday, February 18, you can get yourself a regular-sized cheeseburger for only 25 cents.
To get the offer, all you have to do is order at least $1 worth of food in the McDonald's app on Thursday. Once you've passed the $1 threshold, you'll be able to add a cheeseburger to your order for only a quarter extra.
If you're not able to celebrate the last Throwback Thursday special—or if you just want to keep the party going—you can also get a free medium order of fries ever Friday through June. Yep, it's a great time to be a McDonald's fan.
MORE: You can score access to McDonald's new chicken sandwiches before everyone else.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.