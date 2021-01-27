McDonald's Is Offering 25-Cent Shakes This Thursday

Whether or not you're old enough to remember when a single quarter could pay for food, you'll appreciate McDonald's new nostalgia-fueled "Throwback Thursday" deals: Every Thursday, the chain is offering a different classic menu item at a heavily discounted price.

This week—meaning Thursday, January 28—customers can get a small McDonald's shake for only 25 cents.

To redeem the offer, all you have to do is spend at least $1 in the McDonald's app. Once you've reached the minimum, you'll be able to add a small shake to your order for the low price of one quarter. Pretty simple!

The in-app promotions will be happening weekly until Thursday, February 18. Next week, you can expect to find 20-cent apple pies on the menu.

In case you missed it, you should know that cheap prices aren't the only thing McDonald's is bringing back. Starting Monday, February 1, Spicy McNuggets will return to menus nationwide. Leave it to McDonald's Corporate to know what we need.