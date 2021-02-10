35 Cents Gets You a Large Fries at McDonald's This Thursday

If you love McDonald's French fries—and let's be real, of course you do—this is a particularly great week to satisfy your craving. In addition to snagging a free medium order of fries on Friday as part of McDonald's "Fry Day" promotion, you can get yourself a large order of fries on Thursday, February 11, for only 35 cents.

Thursday's dramatic discount is the latest in McDonald's "Throwback Thursday" series, where each week, a new classic menu item goes on sale for a shockingly cheap price straight from a past era. Last week, it was 20-cent Apple Pies. The week before, it was 25-cent shakes.

To get a 35-cent large fries, all you have to do is order at least $1 of food in the McDonald's app.

McDonald's throwback promotions are happening weekly through Thursday, February 18. For the final deal next week, cheeseburgers will be only 25 cents.