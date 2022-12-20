McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru.

This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.

The deal is incredibly straightforward. Find the offer in the app, and that’s pretty much that. The only part that isn’t straightforward is that you’re entering a contest when you place an order.

McDonald’s is using the December specials as a chance to give out one of its McGold Cards that get you free McDonald’s for life. (That means, according to the fine print, that you're getting a couple meals a week for 50 years. So, it's a lot of food even if it's not entirely unlimited.) You can enter daily in the app or get an entry each time you buy food in the app if you're a rewards member. If you win, you get one and three extras to give to friends or family. You'll be a hero to the fast food-starved friends upon whom you bestow a card.