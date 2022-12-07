McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals.

McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals it is offering nationwide for 20 days in December. It started with BOGO Big Macs and continues this week with 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers through the McDonald’s app on December 8 and 9.

The deals in December include those BOGO chicken sandwiches, free Chicken McNuggets, and more daily through December 25. On top of the discounted food, the chain is releasing some merch and again offering a rare giveaway of a McGold Card that can get you free McDonald’s for life. (More or less. The card gives the winner free meals twice a week for 50 years.)

Through December 25, every purchase made in the app counts as an entry into the contest. If you win, you’ll get a McGold Card and three extras to give to friends or family. You’ll have the best gift at your holiday gathering if you dole out a few of those.