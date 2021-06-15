McDonald's Has a $9 Birthday Cake on Its Secret Menu

Some days, you open TikTok to escape your responsibilities and laugh for a little while. Other days, you go there to learn something new . Maybe it's a recipe for Oreo sushi . Or maybe it's a fun new fact about the McDonald's secret menu, like the $9 sheet cakes Ronald McDonald and the rest of his crew have been keeping on the DL for some time now.

Folks on TikTok have been buzzing about McDonald's having a birthday sheet cake on the menu for a while now. Like with all things on the internet, it's tough to say exactly who first let the secret slip, but Kayleigh Weeks was among the first to post about it. She shocked followers when she revealed that the burger chain sold entire chocolate cakes for $9. As she posted in her video, the cakes featured white frosting and a picture of Ronald himself.

Weeks must've gotten quite a bit of disbelief from other TikTok users because she shared a follow-up video proving that her local McDonald's carried the cakes.

Several other TikTok users have posted about the cakes as well. McDonald's has yet to respond to Thrillist's inquiry, but confirmed to TODAY Food that the cakes are, in fact, real.

According to the outlet, it's basically up to individual locations whether they want to sell—or even buy—the cakes. McDonald's owners and operators across the country have the option of buying these cakes, which come in chocolate and vanilla, for employee celebrations, and can also choose whether or not to sell them to customers. This is why they're not on official menus, and not at all locations. It's worth a shot though, at least to say you tried it.