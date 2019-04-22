McDonald’s Is Adding These Popular International Items to Its American Menu

Although there are a lot of reasons to travel abroad, the only truly good one is, of course, so that you can experience the weird and wonderful McDonald's menus in foreign countries. OK, so there are also a few other good reasons. Either way, soon you won't even have to leave the country to sample Mickey D's international fare because the global chain is about to unleash some of its most popular foreign menu items in its American restaurants.
McDonald's is reportedly preparing to add four "Worldwide Favorite" items to its American menus in June, according to Business Insider, which saw internal documents about the plan. The new items will apparently include the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, Stroopwafel McFlurries from the Netherlands, Canada's Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, and Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.
The new items will reportedly hit menus in early June, around the same time McDonald's discontinues its Signature Crafted burgers and sandwiches. It's unclear whether the international options will be available in the US only for a limited time or if this is a more long-term arrangement.
All four of these items will be new to most people in the States, though folks in South Florida had a chance to try the Grand McExtreme (a quarter-pounder topped with McBacon sauce, bacon, Gouda, and slivered onions) and Stroopwafel McFlurries (vanilla soft serve with caramel waffle cookies and caramel sauce) when they were briefly tested at 50 locations there in 2018. Cheesy Bacon Fries were also previously available domestically as a limited time item earlier this year. However, this is evidently the first time the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (a breaded chicken breast with onions, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and tomato-and-herb sauce) will be served in America.
When reached by Thrillist for comment via email, McDonald's responded with "no tenemos comentario," which translates to "we have no comment," in Spanish. In other words, this is almost certainly happening.
Of course, if you can't wait until June to sample some foreign fast food eats, tickets to Europe are cheaper than they've been in years, and who knows, you might even have time to do some sightseeing while you're there.
