McDonald's Has Added 4 Viral Menu Hacks to Its Actual Menu

In November, McDonald's turned its fan-favorite Egg McMuffin menu hacks into actual menu items for a limited time, stacking its classic breakfast sandwich with all kinds of extras. Now, the fast food joint is tapping into customer customizations once again.

Beginning January 31, McDonald's is spotlighting four viral internet menu hacks dreamt up by patrons themselves.

Here's the full menu, which includes a few delicacies that we've already tried: