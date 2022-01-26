McDonald's Has Added 4 Viral Menu Hacks to Its Actual Menu
They'll be available by January 31.
In November, McDonald's turned its fan-favorite Egg McMuffin menu hacks into actual menu items for a limited time, stacking its classic breakfast sandwich with all kinds of extras. Now, the fast food joint is tapping into customer customizations once again.
Beginning January 31, McDonald's is spotlighting four viral internet menu hacks dreamt up by patrons themselves.
Here's the full menu, which includes a few delicacies that we've already tried:
- Hash Brown McMuffin: Available during breakfast hours only, you can stack your Sausage McMuffin with Egg with a crispy Hash Brown for some extra crunch.
- Crunchy Double: a Double Cheeseburger stacked with Chicken McNuggets and finished with a Tangy BBQ sauce drizzle
- Land, Air & Sea: a Big Mac, McChicken, and Filet-o-Fish combo that combines all three sandwiches into one
- Surf +Turf: a Double Cheeseburger and Filet-o-Fish hybrid, available exclusively via the McDonald's app and McDelivery
"From Hip-Hop icons to Christmas queens, everyone has a unique go-to McDonald's order, including our everyday customers. This campaign shows that it has never been ‘our menu’—the menu belongs to our fans," Vice resident of US marketing, brand content, and engagement for McDonald's Jennifer Healan said in a press release. "We're excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks—as seen in social media—on our menus. I personally can’t wait for our fans to try my favorite hack, the Hash Brown McMuffin. IYKYK."
You can snag the Hash Brown McMuffin, Crunchy Double, and the Land, Air & Sea at restaurants nationwide, as well as via carry-out, drive-thru, and the McDonald's app or McDelivery. The Surf + Turf is available exclusively through the McDonald's app and McDelivery.