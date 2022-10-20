People Are Trying to Sell Their McDonald's Adult Happy Meal Toys for 6 Figures

Mere weeks ago many of us were celebrating the glorious arrival of McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults, complete with nostalgic toys. Now, many of those same toys are being sold on Ebay for as much as $300,000.

The collaborative effort of Cactus Plant Flea Market and McDonald's has definitely paid off for the chain. Many of the classic toys included in the Happy Meal box are sold out at McDonald’s locations around the country, according to CNBC.

Those with a mindful eye for sales are already capitalizing on the situation. Take, for example, eBay user taydi-2806. Five days ago, the seller posted one of the classic pieces of plastic for a whopping $25,000, and that doesn't include the shipping fees.

Both of the aforementioned pricey listings have yet to receive any bids, but another lucky seller's efforts have so far proven to be successful. A sealed case of 150 plastic toys was recently sold for the hefty price of $2,400.

As of this writing, there's still seven more cases available if you're interested, and hey, with a payment plan you can at least spread things out. As long as you're willing to dole out $107 a month over the course of two years, then these little plastic beauties could be yours too.

Now, what you do with a case of 150 plastic toys is completely up to you. Perhaps you can create the next great modern work of art? More than a dozen other 150-count cases have sold for as much as $1,900, CNBC reports.

If you missed this opportunity, there's still a chance to get your hands on another lucrative nostalgia piece from the fast food franchise. The company recently announced the re-release of its iconic Halloween pails. You can get your hands on one from now until the end of the month.