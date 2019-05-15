McDonald's Is Changing Up Its All Day Breakfast Menu

There’s nothing quite like having McDonald’s breakfast, but for dinner. The fast food chain’s All Day Breakfast menu, which finally debuted in 2015, comes at a price, though. The Big Mac purveyor is now shifting its focus to “reducing complexities” for workers at its restaurants, which means potentially doing away with some menu items for a better customer experience.
On Tuesday, McDonald’s announced major changes are coming to its All Day Breakfast menu. Each individual McDonald’s restaurant will soon have the power to choose which breakfast items they serve and at what time. This change is an effort from the golden arches to provide “an even better, faster experience for customers.” So no more waiting on your order when you hit up the drive-thru to manage your breakfast cravings day or night.
This doesn’t mean All Day Breakfast is leaving your local McDonald’s, but it may opt to focus on more popular breakfast options. McDonald’s is also giving restaurants the option to choose to start All Day Breakfast with its full, expanded menu, then shift to customer favorites at 2pm local time, according to a press release.
Due to the fact that this change is individualized by markets, McDonald’s isn’t able to say what locations will be getting rid of which items. The company noted it’ll be based on popularity, so staple items will still be available. You probably won’t have to switch up your go-to breakfast order, but if you, you’ll still have options.
The McDonald’s breakfast menu is iconic. It hasn’t changed much since its inception, though it has grown. The early morning (and mid-afternoon/late-night) offerings include well-known items like the Sausage McMuffin, Egg McMuffin, a bacon egg & cheese bagel, hotcakes, Sausage McGriddles, and of course, those legendary hash browns. Other offerings, like fruit and maple oatmeal, a yogurt parfait, and the sausage burrito are also available. If you’re local Mickey D’s is no longer offering your favorite breakfast item during All Day Breakfast, look no further than this detailed ranking to find a new favorite.
Breakfast isn’t the only thing that’s changed recently at McDonald’s. The company recently cut several popular items from its late-night menu, including artisan-grilled chicken sandwiches, buttermilk-crispy-chicken sandwiches, buttermilk crispy tenders, Filet-O-Fish, and salads.
It’s not just cuts coming to McDonald’s, though. The mega chain also announced a few additions to the McDonald’s menu, including some popular international offerings. The Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, Stroopwafel McFlurries, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, and Cheesy Bacon Fries are all due to join McDonald’s extensive menu in June.
The fast food industry giveth, and taketh away.
