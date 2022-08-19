McDonald's Is Introducing a Chicken Big Mac

After first making a big splash across the pond in the UK, McDonald's is officially testing out a chicken version of its iconic Big Mac stateside.

According toThe Washington Post, the company will be test-driving a Chicken Big Mac at Miami-area McDonald's locations later this month. The formula is the same—special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles, and a sesame seed bun—except with two tempura chicken patties substituted for the customary beef patties.

Although it will be a first for the US, McDonald's previously introduced the Chicken Big Mac in the UK and Australia, where it had to be pulled off the menu earlier this year due to overwhelming popularity.

There are no guarantees, but it's possible that if it proves popular with South Florida residents, the Chicken Big Mac could make its debut nationwide. "While not everything we test makes it on our US menus, we'll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future," a company spokesperson told The Washington Post.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," they added.

