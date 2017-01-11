McDonald's Has Two New Big Mac Sizes

If you've ever eaten a McDonald's Big Mac only to realize that you're somehow still hungry, or conversely, that you've scarfed down way too much food, then you're probably not alone. But thankfully, McDonald's has announced plans to end its one-size-fits-all approach to slapping together its signature combination of "all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions -- on a sesame seed bun" with two new Big Mac sizes.
The fast food giant said it will start serving the two new versions of the iconic cheeseburger -- the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac -- alongside the traditional Big Mac at its restaurants across the US sometime in early 2017, but only for a few weeks, according to a report by BuzzFeed News. While both of the new burgers come with all the signature Big Mac toppings, the smaller Mac Jr. features a single 1/6lb burger patty and the bigger Grand Mac comes with two 1/6 pound patties. For perspective, the regular Big Mac is made with two 1/10lb patties.;
Apparently, the Grand Mac is so big that McDonald's had to create a bigger bun to support the oversized beef patties. Likewise, the company also hat to start making 1/6lb patties for the Mac Jr., per the report. Despite having to produce the new ingredients, McDonald's Chef Mike Haracz told BuzzFeed there's a chance the new Big Macs will stick around on the company's permanent menu if they prove to be popular.
The eventual nationwide launch of the new burgers comes after the McDonald's tested them at locations in Ohio and Dallas earlier this year. The move also comes after a recent report revealed that only one in five millennials have never tried a Big Mac, which is just weird. It remains to be seen, however, if a lineup of three different sizes will change that.
