McDonald's Is Selling Apple Pies for 20 Cents on Thursday

Love it or hate it, McDonald's has churned out some pretty iconic treats over the years—Filet-O-Fish, Spicy McNuggets, you name it. To celebrate its long and greasy history, the fast food chain has been offering a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" deals on some of its most monumental menu items. This week—that means Thursday, February 4—customers can get an Apple Pie for only 20 cents.

Hopefully you're already familiar with McDonald's Apple Pies, which are more of a turnover-style pastry than actual pie. They're unbelievably American and a prime example of fast food dessert done right—they're not too fancy, not too impressive, and absolutely a guilty pleasure.

To redeem the 20-cent offer on Thursday, you just need to spend at least $1 in the McDonald's app. Once you have at least a dollar in your cart, you'll be able to add an Apple Pie for only 20 cents more.

McDonald's throwback promotions are happening weekly through Thursday, February 18. Next week, large fries will be on sale for only 35 cents.

