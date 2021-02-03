McDonald's Is Selling Apple Pies for 20 Cents on Thursday
These weekly Throwback Thursday deals keep coming through.
Love it or hate it, McDonald's has churned out some pretty iconic treats over the years—Filet-O-Fish, Spicy McNuggets, you name it. To celebrate its long and greasy history, the fast food chain has been offering a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" deals on some of its most monumental menu items. This week—that means Thursday, February 4—customers can get an Apple Pie for only 20 cents.
Hopefully you're already familiar with McDonald's Apple Pies, which are more of a turnover-style pastry than actual pie. They're unbelievably American and a prime example of fast food dessert done right—they're not too fancy, not too impressive, and absolutely a guilty pleasure.
To redeem the 20-cent offer on Thursday, you just need to spend at least $1 in the McDonald's app. Once you have at least a dollar in your cart, you'll be able to add an Apple Pie for only 20 cents more.
McDonald's throwback promotions are happening weekly through Thursday, February 18. Next week, large fries will be on sale for only 35 cents.
MORE: McDonald's Plans to Open Hundreds of New Locations This Year
Want More Free Food?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.