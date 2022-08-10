McDonald's Is Running 4 Days of Deals on McChickens, Big Macs & More

It's that point of the summer where we collectively pretend summer isn't ending. We put on a brave face and panic-enjoying every last summer-themed activity that comes to mind.

McDonald's isn’t remedying the situation. Why would it? It’s a fast food chain. It doesn't drive people to the local pool or stake tents. But it does offer deals. Instead of making the latest batch of discounts focused on tank tops and swim trucks, it's focusing on the fall, offering a week of back-to-school-themed deals in its mobile app. It's even labeling one of the deals as "extra credit."

Starting August 15, you'll find four straight days of discounts that sound like classes you might have taken in clown college. For instance, on August 15, you’ll be able to take McChicken 101, getting one of the titular sandwiches for $1.01 through the app. Here are the four days of deals you'll find this week, plus the attendance bonus.

Monday, August 15: McChicken for $1.01.

Tuesday, August 16: Chicken or Sausage McGriddle and a large Coffee for $2.01.

Wednesday, August 17: Ten McNuggets for $3.01.

Thursday, August 18: Big Mac and medium Fries for $4.01.

Perfect Attendance Bonus: If you redeem all four days of promotions, you can double MyMcDonald’s Rewards points on a single order anytime from August 22-31.

It's a pretty straightforward promotion. You'll find each of the deals on the chain's app.