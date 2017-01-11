McDonald's is Testing Out Tater Tots

McDonald’s has been experimenting with wonderful carbohydrates recently, having debuted a bacon hash brown burger in Canada this month. And apparently the scheme is working, as the fast-food conglomerate is introducing tater-tots in Australia.
From Food Beast, we learn that McDonald’s is including the crispy taters as part of its Summer Sides Box, which includes a glut of over picnic-ready snacks, like “eight Hash Brown Bites, eight Chicken McNuggets, 12 Chicken McBites, and three dipping sauces.” While you’re likely shivering in the Northern Hemisphere, Australians are enjoying summer with the help of deep fried foods.
You might have reason to despair in light of all the enticing menu options McDonald’s offers internationally -- like this Nutella Burger, for starters -- but it’s logical to see Australia as a sounding board for what could potentially succeed in the United States. As Food Beast maintains, the McCafe craze originated in Australia, even though it’s now entrenched in America like a homegrown tradition.
Just be happy you didn’t have to witness the horror of pumpkin spice french fries this autumn, as that monstrosity was only available far, far away in Japan.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.