McDonald's is Testing Out Tater Tots

McDonald’s has been experimenting with wonderful carbohydrates recently, having debuted a bacon hash brown burger in Canada this month. And apparently the scheme is working, as the fast-food conglomerate is introducing tater-tots in Australia.

From Food Beast, we learn that McDonald’s is including the crispy taters as part of its Summer Sides Box, which includes a glut of over picnic-ready snacks, like “eight Hash Brown Bites, eight Chicken McNuggets, 12 Chicken McBites, and three dipping sauces.” While you’re likely shivering in the Northern Hemisphere, Australians are enjoying summer with the help of deep fried foods.