McDonald's Quietly Cut its Beyond Meat PLT Burger From Menus

McDonald's finally jumped aboard the plant-based burger meat train in 2019, partnering with Beyond Meat for its PLT Burger. And while we hoped the chain's Ontario, Canada-based test launch would result in a later US launch, things aren't looking so good for the vegetarian alternative.

The Big Mac-slinging fast food chain quietly nixed the PLT (plant, lettuce, tomato) from menus in late April and isn't exactly reassuring us of its return in Canada or otherwise. "Our Plant-Based Burger was being tested in several markets until April 6th. We have no current plans to bring it back to our menu at this time," the official McDonald's Canada Twitter account tweeted at the time.



A spokesperson for Beyond Meat told Food & Wine that the company was "pleased with the test," but declined to comment further.

We have to remember, though: it's not just business as usual. The COVID-19 health crisis has had a direct impact on the industry, McDonald's included. Earlier this year, a number of menu staples temporarily exited menus, including two kinds of Quarter Pounders, the Bacon McDouble, vanilla ice cream cones, and chocolate chip cookies. And while all seven are headed back to stores soon, the company remains focused on simplicity. Mid-pandemic isn't exactly the time to try out new launches, I suppose.