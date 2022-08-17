McDonald's Has a $4 Big Mac Meal Available on Thursday

As the Deftones once said, "Back to school." It really makes you think.

That is why, I assume without any proof at all, McDonald’s has pondered the situation and decided to run a back-to-school-themed series of deals. The promotion provides four straight days of discounts. But there is good news and bad news if you’re hearing about this for the first time. The bad news is that three days have already run. The good news is that there is still one low-cost lunch remaining. You can grab a Big Mac and order of fries for $4.01 on August 18.

The offer can be redeemed through the mega-chain's mobile app.

While this series of deals is done, there will clearly be more deals from the fast food pit stop. However, if you hit all four days of this promotion--we'll mix themes and call it a fast food grand slam--you can grab double points in the McDonald’s rewards program on a single order from August 22 through the end of the month.

It is a small thing, but if you have already grabbed the three previous discounts, well, it's a little something for playing along.