McDonald's Has Buy-One-Get-One Free Big Macs This Week

McDonald’s is running a long series of deals over the course of 20 days in December. It all starts on December 5, and you can wind up with a free burger when it kicks off.

The deals, which must be redeemed through the app, start with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Big Macs from December 5-7. The discount is about as straightforward as these deals come. Pop into the mobile app and click on the offer to wind up with two Big Macs for the price of one.

This is the first of many discounts the gigantic fast food chain will offer throughout December. In addition to the free McNuggets, 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers, and BOGO chicken sandwiches you'll find, there is a big perk for fans of the Golden Arches.

The company will give away some of its previously secret McGold Cards, which entitle the holder to free McDonald’s for life. (It's not entirely unlimited, but it's pretty close.) Every time you make a purchase in the app through December 25, you're given one entry into the contest. If you win, you’ll get a McGold Card and three extras to give to friends or family. You'll be very popular with three friends if you win.