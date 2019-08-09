McDonald's New Buy-One-Get-One Deal Gets You $1 Big Macs, Quarter Pounders & More

Whether you'll admit it or not (hey, we won't judge), one Big Mac just isn't enough sometimes. Sometimes, the hanger that sent you on a frantic Mickey Dee's run can only be quashed by two of the classic cheeseburgers. That's why can get behind McDonald's brand new buy-one-get-one (BOGO) for a dollar deal.
Starting on Tuesday, August 13, you can hit up your local McDonald's for one of the classics -- a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, or 10-piece McNuggets -- and get a second entree from the same list for a buck, the company said. It's super easy and, well, super tempting.
The permutations of this deal feel limitless: McNuggets can function as a starter while Filet-O-Fish rounds out the meal. Big Macs and Quarter Pounders are the perfect choice for the hungry beef lover. Better yet, enjoy the deal twice and get all four! OK, maybe don't do that. That was hanger talking.
McDonald's said the offering is only available for a little while, so you'll want to head to a participating McDonald's location soon and revisit all the classics that made you fall in love with Mickey Dees in the first place. And if you're feeling really adventurous, McDonald's is still slinging out meals from its global inspired menu. Stroopwafel McFlurry, anyone?
h/t: Chew Boom
