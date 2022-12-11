McDonald's Is Serving Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 3 Days

The 20 straight days of deals from McDonald’s is now in its second week if that is the kind of thing you are tracking. Naturally, there will be some freebies and deals to nab in the coming days.

The most immediate concern is that you can wind up with a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich on any of three days this week. From December 12 to 14, McDonald’s will offer a deal where you buy one Crispy Chicken Sandwich and get a second one for free.

To get a sandwich on the house, you need to place your order through the McDonald’s app. By doing that, you can wind up with an entry into its McGold Card contest as long as you are a rewards member.

Each entry is a shot at winning free McDonald’s for life. It is giving out its McGold Card that gives you just that. (Or it is quite close to it, with the fine print defining "free food for life" as two meals a week for 50 years.) So, get a free chicken sandwich and take a long shot on a whole bunch more free food. You are living an optimistic life.