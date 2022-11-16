McDonald's Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item in 3 Different Iterations

McDonald's can do no wrong in the breakfast category. The brand's latest return is just further evidence of this. The golden-arched fast food joint is rolling out three bagel sandwiches piled with your favorite early-morning ingredients.

The fan-favorite menu item, which is rejoining menus in three iterations, is landing in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and across New England, Chew Boom reports.

Here's the full lineup:

Steak, Egg, & Cheese Bagel: a freshly toasted bagel smothered in real butter and topped with a folded egg, two slices of melted American cheese, and grilled onions

a freshly toasted bagel smothered in real butter and topped with a folded egg, two slices of melted American cheese, and grilled onions Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Bagel: butter, thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon, a folded egg, and two slices of American cheese

butter, thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon, a folded egg, and two slices of American cheese Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel: a buttered bagel piled with a pork sausage patty, folded egg, and two slices of American cheese



Now while the Breakfast Bagels return is currently a limited one, that's not to say the trio of sammies won't go nationwide at some point.

And speaking of fan favorites, the McRib is also returning to menus, but as part of a "farewell tour." The BBQ sandwich, which has garnered quite the following over the years, is back until November 20. You've got mere days left to enjoy it before it (potentially) exits menus for good.

"Like any true farewell tour, we're hoping this isn't a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later,'" McDonald's said in the announcement. "Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: You never know when—or if—the McRib is coming back."