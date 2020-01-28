McDonald's Just Added New McChicken Breakfast Sandwiches to the Menu

McGriddles are a near-perfect breakfast sandwich. The pockets of gooey maple syrup in the pancake bread is genius on its own, but paired with squares of American cheese, eggs, and salty griddled breakfast meats, the whole sandwich comes together like a symphony.
McDonald's is remixing its version of this classic sandwich by adding a new protein option. Introducing the Chicken McGriddle. it's the same classic McGriddle you love, but instead of delightfully greasy bacon or sausage, the sweet pancake buns encase a McChicken patty. And I am very much for having chicken for breakfast.
In addition to a chicken-filled McGriddle, McDonald's is also adding a McChicken Biscuit to the breakfast lineup, which, as the name suggests, is a McChicken patty in between a buttery McDonald's biscuit. Pass the honey and hot sauce, please.
McDonald's has been testing this item since as early as 2017, and we've been patiently awaiting its nationwide launch. Well folks, I'm pleased to let you know the time has finally come.
Though the new menu items are officially available nationwide, they'll only be around for a little while. If you're the type to typically eat sweet and savory chicken and waffles or chicken and biscuits for breakfast, nows your chance to eat McDonald's version. It's not waffles, but pancake bread is just as good.
Will it rival Chick-fil-A's classic chicken biscuit? Try it and let us know.
Acquired Taste: Blood Rice Cakes With Timothy DeLaGhetto and Justina Valentine
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.