News McDonald's Just Added 3 New Bakery Items to Its Breakfast Menu They're the first baked good additions to the menu in eight years.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Egg McMuffins, McGriddles, breakfast burritos, biscuits, and hashbrowns -- these are the menu items that instantly come to mind when you think about McDonald's breakfast. They're all classics, and they're all savory foods -- with the exception of the McGriddle's syrup infused pancake buns. But it looks like sweet breakfasts are finally getting a share of the heat lamp light. On Wednesday, McDonald's announced it's introducing three new baked goods -- apple fritter, blueberry muffin, and cinnamon roll -- at locations nationwide as part of its new McCafé Bakery lineup. You'll be able to order the three new options all day as either solo treats or as part of a larger order (ie with a cup of coffee), starting on October 28. Their arrival marks the first time McDonald's has added baked goods to its core menu in the US in more than eight years, according to a spokesperson.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Here's how McDonald's describes each of the sweet menu items, per a press release: Apple Fritter: Made with cinnamon and apples, fried to a golden brown and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing.

Made with cinnamon and apples, fried to a golden brown and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing. Blueberry Muffin: A soft, fluffy muffin baked with blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping.

A soft, fluffy muffin baked with blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping. Cinnamon Roll: Loaded with cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough that is drizzled with a cream cheese icing. Served warm. “McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald’s USA. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.” The news comes just a couple of days after McDonald's debuted its new J Balvin combo meal, which you can get with with a free Oreo McFlurry if you order via the chain's mobile app. You can get your hands on all of the above via carry-out at McDonald's locations, the drive thru, or McDelivery.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.