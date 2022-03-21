McDonald's Is Bringing Szechuan Sauce Back for Just a Few Days

Sometimes we want what we can't have simply because we can't have it, but other times, we just want the sweet-yet-spicy flavor notes of Szechuan Sauce to accompany our chicken nuggets after four sad years without it. The latter is obviously the case for McDonald's beloved sauce.

The fast food chain, which last offered Szechuan Sauce in 2018, is adding the condiment exclusively to its mobile app menu, but only for a little while. Despite the sauce's popularity, McDonald's isn't adding it to the permanent menu. After all, the company wouldn't get repeated hype and press coverage if it did.

Beginning on March 31—and for just a few days only—Szechuan Sauce will be available for free when you order Chicken McNuggets through the McDonald's app. Simply add the sauce in your order details. Now, given the limited nature of this sauce, you can also buy it a la carte for stockpiling purposes. McDonald's will allow up to five Szechuan Sauce packet purchases per customer.