McDonald's Is Bringing Szechuan Sauce Back for Just a Few Days
The fast food chain is also giving you the option to stockpile a few packages of the sauce.
Sometimes we want what we can't have simply because we can't have it, but other times, we just want the sweet-yet-spicy flavor notes of Szechuan Sauce to accompany our chicken nuggets after four sad years without it. The latter is obviously the case for McDonald's beloved sauce.
The fast food chain, which last offered Szechuan Sauce in 2018, is adding the condiment exclusively to its mobile app menu, but only for a little while. Despite the sauce's popularity, McDonald's isn't adding it to the permanent menu. After all, the company wouldn't get repeated hype and press coverage if it did.
Beginning on March 31—and for just a few days only—Szechuan Sauce will be available for free when you order Chicken McNuggets through the McDonald's app. Simply add the sauce in your order details. Now, given the limited nature of this sauce, you can also buy it a la carte for stockpiling purposes. McDonald's will allow up to five Szechuan Sauce packet purchases per customer.
In case you missed the buzz the first time around (or second or third), let me fill you in on the culinary wonder of McDonald's Szechuan Sauce. The sweet and savory favorite features hints of soy, garlic, ginger, and mild vinegar notes. It joins the chain's current sauce lineup, which includes Sweet 'N' Sour, Creamy Ranch, Honey, Spicy Buffalo, Tangy BBQ, and Honey Mustard.
Naturally, McDonald's is making the sauce packets fancy with special-edition golden foil in five different designs that spell out "Szechuan."