McDonald's Is Running a Burger Bundle Discount This Weekend

McDonald’s is still running through its laundry list of December specials that lasts through December 25. The majority of the deals are as straightforward as fast food deals get. Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs and 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers are exactly what they appear to be.

This weekend, the offer is a Burger Bungle that is not as immediately clear but is no less straightforward. You can get a Double Cheeseburger, Big Mac, Cheeseburger, and two medium orders of fries for $12.50. It's a meal fit for a small group of friends, available on December 17 and 18 through the fast food chain's mobile app.

If you place that order, you’ll also get entered to win one of the semi-secret McGold Cards that it has given out a couple of times in recent years. This time, you can enter to win one once a day in the mobile app or automatically get entered with each app purchase. If you win, you get a McGold Card, which gets you free food for life at the chain. Plus, you’ll get three extra cards to give to friends or family.