Here's How to Get a Free McFlurry from McDonald's Tomorrow

If there were ever a time to cross your fingers and toes that the McDonald's McFlurry machine wasn't broken, it would be this week. The fast food joint is sending out its Camp McDonald's celebration with buy one, get one free McFlurrys on Wednesday.

After a month-long program of discounts—that got us free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches and Iced Coffee—McDonald's is going out with a bang. On Sunday, July 31, the fast food joint is hosting a virtual concert with Kid Cudi. But before the finale, there are a few promos left, including tomorrow's buy one, get one free McFlurry deal.