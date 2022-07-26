Here's How to Get a Free McFlurry from McDonald's Tomorrow
The offer is valid on any size McFlurry.
If there were ever a time to cross your fingers and toes that the McDonald's McFlurry machine wasn't broken, it would be this week. The fast food joint is sending out its Camp McDonald's celebration with buy one, get one free McFlurrys on Wednesday.
After a month-long program of discounts—that got us free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches and Iced Coffee—McDonald's is going out with a bang. On Sunday, July 31, the fast food joint is hosting a virtual concert with Kid Cudi. But before the finale, there are a few promos left, including tomorrow's buy one, get one free McFlurry deal.
You can get any size and flavor McFlurry with the same size McFlurry purchase on Wednesday, July 27.
McDonald's is also offering free McChickens with a $1 minimum purchase on Thursday and $2 Big Macs on Friday. You'll need to spend $1 or more via the app to access the virtual Kid Cudi concert. That hardly seems like a difficult task, though. You'll want fries and an extra large Diet Coke at least.
