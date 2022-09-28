McDonald's Is Releasing an Adult Happy Meal Complete with Toys

It's a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market.

By Chris Mench

Published on 9/28/2022 at 4:30 PM

McDonald's iconic Happy Meal isn't just for kids anymore. 

The chain is rolling out a new collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market, releasing a limited-edition box that builds on McDonald's classic Happy Meal. Customers can choose from a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, and the box also comes with fries and a drink. But what would a Happy Meal be without a toy, right?

Thankfully, the brand delivers with a series of figurines featuring unique takes on McDonald's classic characters Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar, as well as a new character named Cactus Buddy. Each meal comes with one figurine, so you'll have to buy a couple to collect them all. 

The new McDonald's x Cactus Plant Flea Market box will be available at all participating restaurants, at the drive-thru, by delivery, or on the McDonald's app starting October 3 while supplies last. There's even a treat for app users. Anyone who purchases a box via the McDonald's app will be automatically entered to win exclusive merch every week, including Cactus Plant Flea Market and McDonald's collaborations like t-shirts and a Grimace chair. Plus, there will be even more merch available on this website once the boxes are released.

