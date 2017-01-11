McDonald's New Cheeseburger Has Hash Browns and Bacon on It

Sometimes, McDonald’s is privy to huge misfires, like when it debuted pumpkin spice french fries -- an autumnal disaster more worthy of a trash can than a human being’s mouth.

But silly missteps like that are easily overlooked when the fast food giant sticks to basics. From Brand Eating, we learn that McDonald’s is doing just that this holiday season, having revealed this mouth-watering burger loaded up with a simple, yet totally sinful member of the carbohydrate family: a hash brown.

Called the Potato Rosti Burger, it’s McDonald’s answer to fast-food holiday malaise. You can also consider it a breakfast burger, given that the ingredients include bacon pieces, potato rosti (hash brown patty), cheddar, and cheese sauce on a toasted, rolled-oat-topped bun.