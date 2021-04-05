McDonald's Is Adding a New Caramel Brownie McFlurry to the Menu

For those who don't vibe with McDonald's spring favorite, the Shamrock Shake, we've got good news: The golden-arched fast food chain is debuting a new dessert that you can get excited for this season.

Beginning May 3, McDonald's will serve a Caramel Brownie McFlurry that feature's the chain's classic, creamy vanilla soft serve along with brownie pieces and caramel topping.

"As our fans rejoice in the changing of the seasons, we’re excited to give them a new way to enjoy our most iconic dessert," McDonald’s senior director of culinary Chad Schafer said in a press release. "In fact, the flavors in our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling. The cool and creamy soft serve mixed with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel makes every refreshing bite worth savoring."

If for some odd reason you're experiencing a bit of deja vü, that might be because you've heard of the Caramel Brownie McFlurry before. You just haven't had a chance to snag one in the US. The soon-to-be menu favorite actually made its initial debut Canada back in 2017, which happens to be the birthplace of the McFlurry.

Yes, you've got a month left to wait for it to officially arrive at your local Micky D's, so if you need to take care of a McFlurry craving, you'll have to go with one of the originals. Classic Oreo and M&M McFlurries deserve your respect too.