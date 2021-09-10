McDonald's Is Celebrating Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary with 50 New Toys
Each toy will feature a different beloved Disney character.
Walt Disney World is celebrating 50 years in business, and it's teaming up with McDonald's to bring the magic to Happy Meals. The golden-arched eatery is rolling out an extensive lineup of new toys to celebrate Disney and the iconic characters it's given us.
Beginning September 14, McDonald's Happy Meals will come with one of 50 new toys, the company said in a release. The toys feature characters everyone knows and loves, from R2-D2 to Simba, but the toys themselves have never been seen before. A select number of McDonald's new toys will be dressed in sparkly "EARidescent" outfits in honor of Disney World's upcoming "The World's Most Magical Celebration," which launches on October 1 and runs through April 1, 2023.
Here's a full list of the characters you'll find in these McDonald's Happy Meals:
- Celebration Mickey Mouse
- Celebration Minnie Mouse
- Celebration Chip, Celebration Dale
- Celebration Daisy Duck
- Celebration Goofy
- Celebration Donald Duck
- Celebration Pluto
- Flounder
- Sebastian
- Dory
- Nemo
- Timothy Mouse
- Dumbo
- Abu
- Genie
- Jiminy Cricket
- Pinocchio
- Bambi
- Thumper
- Simba
- Pumbaa
- Timon
- R2-D2
- BB-8
- Olaf
- Bruni
- Lady
- Tramp
- Winnie the Pooh
- Piglet
- Rocket
- Groot
- Bo Peep
- Woody
- Cheshire Cat
- Mad Hatter
- Hei Hei
- Pua
- Frozone
- Edna Mode
- Miguel
- Dante
- Jaq
- Gus
- Cogsworth
- Lumiere
- Tinker Bell
- Joe Gardner (Soul)
- Stitch
Walt Disney World's anniversary is a big deal, so naturally, McDonald's had to mark the occasion in a major way. In addition to the limited edition toys, customers who order and pay for Happy Meals through the McDonald's app will be entered to win a trip for four to Walt Disney World Resort. The deal applies to orders placed only between September 25 and October 1, so keep that in mind.
If you know someone who could use a little magic in their life and want to give the gift of a Disney vacation, you can nominate them to win one of 50 trips to Disney's Orlando, Florida, theme park. Disney is currently accepting nominations for "magic makers," or someone who has inspired others throughout this otherwise challenging year, according to the official site. Nominations are open through October 1 online or via social media.