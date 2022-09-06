McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall
The sweet treat first hit McCafé menus in the '80s.
Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall.
In lieu of more pumpkin, maple, and pecan flavors, McDonald's is celebrating the coming change of season by unleashing the Cheese Danish. The flakey pastry boasts a sweet cream cheese filling and buttery streusel topping with light vanilla drizzle. The bakery item will be joining all-day menus beginning September 14, which already includes a stacked bakery lineup of Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins, and Cinnamon Rolls.
"So, is Cheese Danish the next MVP treat of the season? There's only one way to find out…and we hear it pairs well with your McCafé beverage of choice," McDonald's said in a statement to Thrillist.
The Cheese Danish is available this month for purchase in restaurants, the drive-thru, or via the McDonald's App for McDelivery.