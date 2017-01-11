How McNuggets Are Made Doesn't Actually Involve That Gross Pink Slime

At this point, most people have heard of the infamous "pink slime" that many fast food items, including McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, are allegedly made from. Despite the fact that at the time the "pink slime" video circulated there was plenty of evidence that McDonald's wasn't doing that, it became a "fact" that was well known by many.

In a McDonald's-sponsored video, the How It's Made YouTube channel went behind the scenes with Mythbusters' Grant Imahara to take a look at how Chicken McNuggets are actually made. The result is surprisingly not as gross as you might guess. To be fair, if you're a vegetarian, the video isn't going to make your mouth water. But if you thought the process involved meat that looked like a strawberry milkshake full of beaks and claws, you'll be surprised at how meat-like the meat actually is.