A Viral TikTok Shows McDonald's Customers in China on Branded Exercise Bikes

The clip shows customers cycling while eating.

By Janae Price

Published on 12/21/2021 at 5:53 PM

Screenshot courtesy of Tik Tok user Cris13yu

We've all been there: Inhaled some fast food, and just as we got to that last, jean-tightening bite, we wondered, "How long would I need to work out to burn this off?" Instead of just wondering, one McDonald's in China leaped into action—and TikTok users are having a field day with it.

The clip in question shows customers at the fast-food chain enjoying their meals as they pedal on McDonald's-branded exercise bikes. The now-viral video—which, at the time of writing, has 2.2 million likes, 40.9 thousand comments, and 213.4 thousand shares—focuses on one young woman as she guzzles down her drink and inhales her burger all while pedaling like the wind. She is an absolute champion and a multitasking queen.

TikTok user Cris13yu posted the clip with the caption "mc da China kkkk amei a idea," which translates to "McDonald's in China, I loved the idea," according to The Sun.

Comments range from speculative to supportive to discouraging.

One TikTok user wrote, "This is like using your phone while charging."

"Your calories are so confused," wrote another. 

The best comment, however, has got to be the simple "McFitness."

