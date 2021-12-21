A Viral TikTok Shows McDonald's Customers in China on Branded Exercise Bikes

We've all been there: Inhaled some fast food, and just as we got to that last, jean-tightening bite, we wondered, "How long would I need to work out to burn this off?" Instead of just wondering, one McDonald's in China leaped into action—and TikTok users are having a field day with it.

The clip in question shows customers at the fast-food chain enjoying their meals as they pedal on McDonald's-branded exercise bikes. The now-viral video—which, at the time of writing, has 2.2 million likes, 40.9 thousand comments, and 213.4 thousand shares—focuses on one young woman as she guzzles down her drink and inhales her burger all while pedaling like the wind. She is an absolute champion and a multitasking queen.