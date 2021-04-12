That McDonald's in Your Local Walmart Might Be Closing

In-store restaurants were always a special little treat, whether it was Freds at Barneys on Madison Avenue, or McDonald’s at Walmart anywhere. Both of the former are now gone forever, and now some of the latter are dwindling, too.

McDonald’s will close 200 of its Walmart locations by this summer, according to USA Today. About 150 are expected to remain operational, the outlet reported. But don’t expect to see all that former French fry space filled with family apparel alone; one of the most likely scenarios is for different restaurants to move in.

"These spaces have been freeing up over time. We have been and continue to fill them," USA Today quoted Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman as saying. "We’re looking to both restaurants and services that are really relevant to our customers."

If history repeats itself, some of those restaurants might include Taco Bell, Domino's, and Charleys Philly Steaks, which Blakeman said had already started happening in some locations.

"We are excited to continue to bring in new businesses that make sense for our customers and their changing needs,” Blakeman told the paper.