You Can Get a $5 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal at McDonald's Right Now

Fresh off the heels of McDonald's month-long camp promotion, which included an entire month of food deals, the fast food joint is launching yet another deal that will last almost as long.

While what you're getting won't change day-to-day like the Camp McDonald's calendar, I don't think you'll mind. Through September 4, you can snag a $5 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal, which includes a choice of a Crispy, Spicy, or Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, medium fries, and a medium fountain drink.

The McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a fried, Southern-style chicken filet with crinkle-cut pickles on a buttered, toasted potato roll, while the Spicy iteration adds Spicy Pepper Sauce. The Deluxe Sandwich includes mayo, lettuce, and Roma tomatoes atop the chicken filet and replaces the Crispy version's pickles.

The deal is valid exclusively through the McDonald's app and is good through the week of September 4.