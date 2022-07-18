This McDonald's & Dairy Queen Are Currently Involved in a Roadside Roast

Social media has made it easier than ever for fast food restaurants to roast everyone from their customers to their business rivals, but it's not so often that we see these chains duking it out in real life.

For some residents of a small Missouri city, that's exactly what they saw recently when a local McDonald's and Dairy Queen got into a hilarious roadside back and forth. Things started innocuous enough, with McDonald's posting an invitation for Dairy Queen to square up with its sign. Soon enough, the two restaurants were going trading quips about McDonald's famously broken ice cream machines and the two restaurants' respective branding: