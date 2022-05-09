McDonald's Has Free McChicken & McDouble Sandwiches Because Mercury Is in Retrograde

Mercury is in retrograde starting on May 10. It’s happening whether this is a big deal to you for astrological reasons, it means nothing to you for obvious reasons, or it means something to you simply because you find astronomical phenomena interesting.

McDonald’s is leaning into the astrology of it all. Maybe it’s for the eyeballs it will drive, or maybe it's because Grimace lives and dies by their horoscope. Either way, McDonald’s only really knows how to lean into things one way. Discounts. So, discounts it is. On May 10 and 11, you can get a free McChicken or McDouble in the McDonald’s app.

To use the deal, pop into the Golden Arches mobile app and buy a medium order of fries. Then it'll let you tack on a free sandwich.

The mega-chain is also hiring a Tarot card reader, Madam Adam, to do a live Tarot reading on the McDonald’s TikTok profile at 6 pm ET on May 10. Otherwise, the Mercury in retrograde schtick wouldn't make a whole lot of sense. If you comment on the stream with your name and Zodiac sign, the chain says that you’ll have a better chance of hearing the unquestionably real details about your life.