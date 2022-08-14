Grab a McGriddle & Coffee at McDonald's for $2.01 on Tuesday

The idea that breakfast is the most important meal of the day was a marketing invention. But if you say something enough times, it starts to feel true even when it’s not. Like that time everyone said it was a good idea to make a The Mask sequel starring Jamie Kennedy.

Well, if the bit about breakfast feels true to you, then that’s good enough reason to take advantage of a deal that gets you breakfast on the cheap. On Tuesday, August 16, you can grab a Chicken or Sausage McGriddle along with a large Coffee for just $2.01. You’ll find that offer inside the McDonald’s mobile app.

It’s the second in a run of four straight days of deals at the major fast food chain. If you are looking to keep powering through the week while fueled by fast food, you can snag a ten-piece order of McNuggets for $3.01 on August 17. Then you can grab a Big Mac and order of Fries for $4.01 on August 18.

The home of the burger clown is offering a little bonus if you hit all four straight days of deals. You can get double points in its reward program on any one order from August 22 through the end of the month if you can claim perfect attendance through those four in-app deals.