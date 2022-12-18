McDonald's Will Offer Buy-One-Get-One-Free Big Macs for 3 Days

The holidays have their share of repetition. The same family fights surface. Mariah Carey songs play on an endless loop. And McDonald’s, currently working through 20 days of food specials, will go back to the well.

The whole run of deals started with the chain offering buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs. As another week of offers gets underway, we’re back where we started. It is offering buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs from December 19 to 21.

That is all there is to it. Order through the app, and you’re walking away with a pair of Big Macs. The chain will follow up the BOGO Big Macs with another couple of days of 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers, another welcome repeat from earlier in the series of deals. Those will be available on December 22 and 23.

Also, if you happen to be a rewards member, that purchase will get you an entry to win one of McDonald’s coveted McGold Cards. The rare cards give the holder free McDonald’s for life. You can enter daily through December 25. You don’t have to buy anything to enter, but if you do buy something, you automatically get an entry to enjoy even more McDonald’s.