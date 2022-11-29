McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December

McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey.

This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.

The deals will stretch from December 5 to 25, all of which must be redeemed through the app. Here's what you're going to find along the way.

December 5-7: Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs

Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs December 8-9: 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers

50-cent Double Cheeseburgers December 10-11: Pick ur 4 deal

Pick ur 4 deal December 12-14: Buy-one-get-one-free Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Buy-one-get-one-free Crispy Chicken Sandwich December 15-16: Free six-piece McNugget order with a $1 purchase

Free six-piece McNugget order with a $1 purchase December 17-18: Burger Bundle deal

Burger Bundle deal December 19-21: Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs

Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs December 22-23: 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers

50-cent Double Cheeseburgers December 24-25: Pick ur 4 deal



You can grab some merch, too. On December 7 and 14, there will be exclusive new merch available, which you get access to if you spend at least $1 in the app. On December 7, you'll find Chicken McNuggets stockings, Dream Order PJs, McDonald's AM Wrapper Hoodies and PM Wrapper Hoodies in Egg McMuffin and Cheeseburger prints, and a dipping sauces puzzle.

Then on December 14, you'll find a Hamburglar graphic tee, hoodie, and beanie from Diamond Supply Co. It's a lot of McDonald's to handle in a single month.